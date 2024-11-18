Sichuan, November 18: A Chinese doctor has been sentenced to prison after administering lethal doses of anaesthesia to his girlfriend, which tragically led to her death in Sichuan province. The anesthesiologist, identified as Qu, attempted to treat his girlfriend, Chen, for insomnia by injecting her with propofol more than 20 times, totalling 1,300 Mg, over a six-hour period. Despite the dangerous misuse of the drug, Qu left additional doses for her to self-administer, which ultimately resulted in her fatal overdose. Qu was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison for negligent homicide.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred between September 2023 and March 2024, when Chen, a pharmaceutical sales representative, repeatedly asked Qu to administer propofol to her. The anaesthetic, commonly used for inducing sedation and general anaesthesia, was not intended for treating insomnia. Despite the risks, Qu complied with Chen's requests, which ultimately led to a fatal series of injections. On March 6, Qu administered nearly 1,300 mg of propofol over six hours, injecting it into her ankle multiple times throughout the night. China Horror: In a Bid To Avoid Extra Work, Woman 'Poisons' Pregnant Colleague's Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave.

Qu’s actions went beyond professional medical standards, as he left an additional 100 mg of the drug for Chen to take on her own when he left the hotel in the morning. Upon his return, he discovered Chen’s lifeless body. A medical examination confirmed that the cause of death was acute propofol intoxication, with the dosages administered far exceeding safe limits. China Shocker: Doctor Punches 82-Year-Old Patient in Face During Eye Surgery, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Qu confessed to his actions and reported the incident to the police. He later compensated Chen’s family with 400,000 yuan (approximately USD 55,000) in an effort to seek their forgiveness. Despite his remorse and the family’s acceptance of the compensation, the court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for negligent homicide.

