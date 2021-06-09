New Delhi, June 9: The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its annual ranking of most liveable cities 2021 in the world. There are major changes in the list of most liveable cities due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Auckland in New Zealand has clinched the first position in the ranking of most liveable cities, displacing Vienna, which crashed out of the top 10 altogether. No Indian city made it to top 10. India's Top 10 'Most Livable' Cities.

While, Vienna, the capital of Austria, had led the list since 2018, the last time Auckland was in the top 10 was in 2017, when it came eighth. Vienna slipped to 12th position. Osaka in Japan got the second spot in the list of most liveable cities, followed by Australia's Adelaide on third position. New Zealand capital Wellington and Japan capital Tokyo ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Kerala Retains Top Rank in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21, Bihar at the Bottom.

List of Most Liveable Cities 2021:

City Location Rank Auckland New Zealand 1 Osaka Japan 2 Adelaide Australia 3 Wellington New Zealand 4 Tokyo Japan 5 Perth Australia 6 Zurich Switzerland 7 Geneva Switzerland 8 Melbourne Australia 9 Brisbane Australia 10

"The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic. New Zealand’s tough lockdown allowed their society to re-open and enabled citizens of cities like Auckland and Wellington to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life," the Economist Intelligence Unit said in a statement. Other cities in the top 10 are Perth (Australia), Zurich (Switzerland), Geneva (Switzerland), Melbourne (Australia) and Brisbane (Australia).

Cities at Bottom 10:

City Location Rank Caracas Venezuela 131 Douala Cameroon 132 Harare Zimbabwe 133 Karachi Pakistan 134 Tripoli Libya 135 Algiers Algeria 136 Dhaka Bangladesh 137 Port Moresby PNG 138 Lagos Nigeria 139 Damascus Syria 140

The EIU generally does not make the full ranking public. As per the EIU ranking of 140 most liveable cities, Algeria (Algeria), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Port Moresby (PNG), Lagos (Nigeria) and Damadcus (Syria) ranked bottom five. The EIU said the coronavirus pandemic "has taken a heavy toll on global liveability". "Cities across the world are now much less liveable than they were before the pandemic began, and we’ve seen that regions such as Europe have been hit particularly hard," it said.

