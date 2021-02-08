Myanmar, February 8: Police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Thousands of people join anti-coup protests across Myanmar on Monday as workers go on a nationwide strike, demanding the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy. Myanmar Partially Restores Internet Services Days After Military Coup, Say Reports.

Internet access was partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday. This happened days after the military coup in the country. The internet was partially restored as a nationwide web, and social media blockade failed to curb public outrage against the coup and the arrest of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar Coup: Police Use Water Cannon on Anti-Coup Protestors

#BREAKING Police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar capital: @AFP pic.twitter.com/YdtHT62AsX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 8, 2021

A key aide of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested on Friday. The arrest followed that of Suu Kyi and Myanmar President Win Myint who were detained on Monday as the military seized the levers of government. The coup granted army chief Min Aung Hlaing control of the country.

US President Joe Biden earlier this week threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military staged a coup and arrested the civilian leaders of its government, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

