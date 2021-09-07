Chennai, Sep 7: Police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have set up two special teams to probe the death of a woman, whose body was found half-naked on the city road and rendered nearly unidentifiable after it was run over by several vehicles.

Peelemedu Police Station House Officer Muthumani and team reached Chinniyampalayam in Avinashi road after a passerby on Monday morning informed the police of a woman's body lying there. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Police Recover Unidentified Woman’s Body Runover By Few Vehicles in Coimbatore, Case Registered.

The body was taken to the Coimbatore Government Medical college and a post-mortem examination conducted. Police suspect this to be a case of murder but are tightlipped on the post-mortem report.

"We are studying the post-mortem report and there are not many leads as of now regarding the identity of the deceased woman. I can't also reveal much on the details of the body as it was beyond recognition as several vehicles had run over the body," Muthumani told IANS.

CCTV visuals from a commercial establishment at Peelamedu revealed that the half-naked body was thrown out of a SUV early on Monday. The body was beyond recognition as it was run over by several vehicles before the police could reach the spot and retrieve it.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and Coimbatore's Superintendent of Police constituted two special teams to probe the matter, as well as to ascertain the identity of the woman.

