Nepal: Tribhuvan International Airport Shut After Fire Erupts at Coffee Shop, Flights Put on Hold

Kathmandu, February 10: The operations at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu were shut on Monday night, after a fire incident was reported. The blaze, as per the preliminary reports, erupted at a coffee shop located at the airport. The fire spread rapidly and severely affected the operational area of the airport. The authorities were compelled to call off the flight services till the situation was brought under control. Nepal: Eight Kerala Tourists Found Dead in Everest Panorama Resort in Daman.

No casualties were reported yet in the fire incident. However, the airport authorities decided to put three flights on hold and diverted one to the nearest airport, located in neighbouring India's Kolkata. More aid could be sought from the airports based in neighbouring countries if the fire situation escalates.

The Tribhuvan International Airport, used first as an airfield in 1949, is frequented by Nepalis as well as scores of foreigners on daily basis. The Himalayan nation is a hub for tourists, as it offers unprecedented trekking and hiking options. The nation is also home to the world's tallest peak - the Mount Everest - which attracts several visitors each year.