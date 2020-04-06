New York City COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Till April 29, Social Distance Violation Fine Increased to $1,000, Announces NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New York City, April 6: Seeing the havoc created by the novel coronavirus, New City Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended lockdown until near the end of the month. The governor noted that the COVID-19 death rate in the city was "effectively flat" for last two days but announced that non-essential business and schools must remain closed till April 29. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"Now is not the time to be lax...If that curve is turning, it's turning because the rate of infection is going down. One of the reasons...is because social distancing is working," he told reporters. COVID-19 Outbreak: 1.67 Million Tested for Coronavirus in US, Says Donald Trump.

Cuomo also informed that he has also increased fine for social distance violations to $1,000 from $500 earlier. "Today I am increasing the maximum fine for violations of state-mandated social distancing rules from $500 to $1000. This is an enemy we have underestimated since day one. This is not the time to be lax. We need to #StayHome and stay properly distanced," the governor tweeted.

New York City has become the epicentre of COVID-19 in America. The infection has killed 4,758 people in the city so far and infected more than 130,000 people. New Jersey is second-worst affected with a death toll of 917.