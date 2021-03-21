Wellington, March 21: A person of Indian origin living in New Zealand reportedly posted offensive comments about a Sikh youth, calling him a 'Khalistani terrorist' and threatened to 'teach him a lesson' on Facebook.Following which the man was arrested by the Auckland police on a complaint registered by the Sikh youth he threatened online, as per report. He also abused two other people in the same comment. Indian Passenger Forces Paris-New Delhi Air France Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Bulgaria (Watch Video).

The accused reportedly posted derogatory comments about the Sikh youth and others on the wall of a Facebook group by the name 'Indians in New Zealand.' He listed the mobile number of the complainant on the website and accused him of running a malicious hate campaign against Indians. As per a report by Times of India, the youth's photographs were shared online and people were urged to report about him to the police. Singapore: Indian-Origin Man Sentenced for Attempting To Promote Racial Enmity.

The man has been arrested by the police. As per TOI report, the man has been accused of issuing a threat as well as spreading hate. The Auckland Police is looking into the matter and may also probe the role of other Indians in this matter. Ever since the farmers' protest grabbed eyeballs globally, such incidents have been reported in several parts of the world.

In an another recent incident, a Air France Flight from Ghana to New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after a 'rowdy' Indian passenger created a ruckus in the flight. He was arrested at Sofia's airport and charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft while airborne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).