Islamabad, January 29: Ten children were killed when a boat capsized in a dam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, an official said.

The boat with 25 children onboard capsized in Tanda Dam of Kohat earlier in the morning, and the divers rescued 16 out of them and shifted them to hospital, district Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf said. Bangladesh Boat Capsize: Around 20 Dead, 30 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Panchagarh; Rescue Operation Underway.

Ashraf said that the bodies of nine others were recovered from the dam, whereas one child breathed his last at the hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported. Bihar: Seven Killed As Boat With 10 People Capsizes in Katihar, Three Swam To Safety.

Talking to Xinhua, sources from a rescue organisation the Edhi Foundation said that the children were students of a seminary who were visiting the dam for recreational activity.

