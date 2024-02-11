Islamabad, February 11: Amid allegations of rigging in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered repolling at certain polling booths. On February 15, repolling will be held at 26 polling stations of NA-88, PS-18 and at 25 polling stations of PK-90, Dawn reported. Pakistan Election Results 2024: Imran Khan’s PTI To Hold Nationwide Protest Amid Delay in Poll Results

The repolling on abovementioned stations was ordered after a mob allegedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer's office, unidentified people confiscated polling material and damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said. Pakistan Election Results 2024: PTI-backed Independents Move Courts Alleging Rigged Poll Counts

The poll watchdog has also sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).

