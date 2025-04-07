Lahore, April 7: At least 11 passengers including women and children were killed in a road accident in the Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the emergency service Rescue 1122, the accident involving a passenger bus and a three-wheeler took place on Sunday night in Jaranwala, some 120 km from Lahore. The spokesperson said the bus was en route to Lahore from Jaranwala when it collided head-on with the three-wheeler and veered off the road. Pakistan Road Accident: Teenage Girl Killed by Speeding Ambulance in Karachi.

"Eight passengers died on the spot while 10 injured were shifted to hospital where three more succumbed to their injuries. The condition of three more is stated to be critical," he said and added the deceased included women and children. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. She also directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.