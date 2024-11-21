Islamabad, November 21: At least 38 people were killed and 11 others injured in firing on three passenger coaches in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. The incident happened in the tribal district of Kurram where the vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims were targeted, the official sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The passengers were on the way to the Parachinar area of the district, from the country's east Punjab province when they were attacked, Xinhua news agency reported. The killed and injured included women and kids, the sources said. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Pakistan: Two Security Personnel Killed in Recent Terror Attacks in Balochistan.

Video of Gun Attack on Passenger Vehicles Emerges

#Pakistan: Some gunmen have attacked several vehicles in #Kurram district of #KhyberPakhtunkhwa province, killing over 40 people and injuring many others. pic.twitter.com/jmVrsRTnqS — Ajay Kaul (@AjayKauljourno) November 21, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the attack and directed the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack at the earliest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).