Peshawar, March 9: Pakistani security forces gunned down six wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing has said.

The forces shot dead six militants in a shootout on Wednesday in the Datta Khel area of the tribal North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday.

Those killed were wanted by the forces for various terror attacks on law enforcers and the civilian population. Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the slain militants.