  • Festivals
    International No Diet Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate No Diet Day With These Fun Quotes, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers International No Diet Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate No Diet Day With These Fun Quotes, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers
  • Videos
    National Nurses Day 2025 Wishes To Celebrate the Heart and Healing Hands of America’s Caregivers National Nurses Day 2025 Wishes To Celebrate the Heart and Healing Hands of America’s Caregivers
    • Close
    Search

    Paralysis, Fractured Shoulder Blade, Brain Hematoma: Indian-Origin UC Berkeley Student Critically Injured After Falling From Fraternity Balcony

    A 21-year-old Indian-origin UC Berkeley student, Bandna Bhatti, was critically injured after falling from a fraternity balcony, leaving her paralyzed, with a fractured shoulder blade and brain hematoma.

    World Team Latestly| May 06, 2025 09:58 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Paralysis, Fractured Shoulder Blade, Brain Hematoma: Indian-Origin UC Berkeley Student Critically Injured After Falling From Fraternity Balcony
    Bandna Bhatti (Photo Credits: X/@KTVU)

    Mumbai, May 6: A 21-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been left paralysed from the waist down after falling from a balcony at a fraternity house party just weeks before her graduation.  Her mother, Sukh Bhatti, shared the heartbreaking details with KTVU, revealing that her daughter now faces the unimaginable as she struggles with paralysis, unable to move her body.

    According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bandna Bhatti tragically fell from an external staircase at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house around 1 pm on April 19, sustaining severe injuries that left her paralysed. Devastated by the extent of her injuries, her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise USD 450,000 to cover the mounting medical expenses for her treatment and recovery. Anita Indira Anand, George Chahal: 2 Indian-Origin MPs Among Key Contenders To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada PM, Chrystia Freeland Also in Race.

    How Did a Fraternity Party Fall Change Bandna Bhatti’s Life Forever?

    Bandna Bhatti's life was turned into a tragedy when she fell off a balcony outside the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house during a party at the University of California, Berkeley, on April 19. The incident occurred around 1 pm,

    She was attending the Cal Day event, a campus open house for future students and their families, when she fell close to 12 feet, hitting her head and landing in a thin passageway. By some miracle, she was there for about 15 minutes before anyone discovered her and brought her inside. Ranjani Srinivasan, Indian Student, ‘Self-Deports’ From US After Visa Revoked Over Pro-Palestine Protests (Watch Video).

    Her family reported that her friends sent her initial assistants away. Her friends later dropped her off at her apartment without knowing how seriously she was injured. Emergency services were not contacted at the time. It wasn't until seven hours later that 911 was finally called.

    By the time this happened, the damage had been catastrophic. Bandna sustained a spinal fracture that left her paralysed from the waist down. She also suffered from a number of other injuries, including leakage of spinal fluid, a fractured shoulder blade, and a brain hematoma.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bandna Bhatti Brain hematoma Fraternity house party Indian- origin student paralysis Spinal fracture Student fall tragedy UC Berkeley UC Berkeley student injury
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    Paralysis, Fractured Shoulder Blade, Brain Hematoma: Indian-Origin UC Berkeley Student Critically Injured After Falling From Fraternity Balcony
    Bandna Bhatti (Photo Credits: X/@KTVU)

    Mumbai, May 6: A 21-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been left paralysed from the waist down after falling from a balcony at a fraternity house party just weeks before her graduation.  Her mother, Sukh Bhatti, shared the heartbreaking details with KTVU, revealing that her daughter now faces the unimaginable as she struggles with paralysis, unable to move her body.

    According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bandna Bhatti tragically fell from an external staircase at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house around 1 pm on April 19, sustaining severe injuries that left her paralysed. Devastated by the extent of her injuries, her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise USD 450,000 to cover the mounting medical expenses for her treatment and recovery. Anita Indira Anand, George Chahal: 2 Indian-Origin MPs Among Key Contenders To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada PM, Chrystia Freeland Also in Race.

    How Did a Fraternity Party Fall Change Bandna Bhatti’s Life Forever?

    Bandna Bhatti's life was turned into a tragedy when she fell off a balcony outside the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house during a party at the University of California, Berkeley, on April 19. The incident occurred around 1 pm,

    She was attending the Cal Day event, a campus open house for future students and their families, when she fell close to 12 feet, hitting her head and landing in a thin passageway. By some miracle, she was there for about 15 minutes before anyone discovered her and brought her inside. Ranjani Srinivasan, Indian Student, ‘Self-Deports’ From US After Visa Revoked Over Pro-Palestine Protests (Watch Video).

    Her family reported that her friends sent her initial assistants away. Her friends later dropped her off at her apartment without knowing how seriously she was injured. Emergency services were not contacted at the time. It wasn't until seven hours later that 911 was finally called.

    By the time this happened, the damage had been catastrophic. Bandna sustained a spinal fracture that left her paralysed from the waist down. She also suffered from a number of other injuries, including leakage of spinal fluid, a fractured shoulder blade, and a brain hematoma.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bandna Bhatti Brain hematoma Fraternity house party Indian- origin student paralysis Spinal fracture Student fall tragedy UC Berkeley UC Berkeley student injury
    You might also like
    Elon Musk Says Neuralink Chip Can Help Restore Full Body Control in People Suffering From Paralysis in Future
    Technology

    Elon Musk Says Neuralink Chip Can Help Restore Full Body Control in People Suffering From Paralysis in Future
    'All Indians Are Uber Drivers': Teacher in Australia Slapped With Disciplinary Warning for 'Vilifying' Indians Before Indian-Origin Student in Class
    World

    'All Indians Are Uber Drivers': Teacher in Australia Slapped With Disciplinary Warning for 'Vilifying' Indians Before Indian-Origin Student in Class
    Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead in US: Unknown Assailants Kill Kerala's Jude Chacko in Philadelphia, Says Report
    World

    Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead in US: Unknown Assailants Kill Kerala's Jude Chacko in Philadelphia, Says Report
    'All Indians Are Uber Drivers': Teacher in Australia Slapped With Disciplinary Warning for 'Vilifying' Indians Before Indian-Origin Student in Class
    World

    'All Indians Are Uber Drivers': Teacher in Australia Slapped With Disciplinary Warning for 'Vilifying' Indians Before Indian-Origin Student in Class
    Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead in US: Unknown Assailants Kill Kerala's Jude Chacko in Philadelphia, Says Report
    World

    Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead in US: Unknown Assailants Kill Kerala's Jude Chacko in Philadelphia, Says Report
    What Is Sleep Paralysis Demon? From Causes to Treatment, Know All About This Phenomenon
    Lifestyle

    What Is Sleep Paralysis Demon? From Causes to Treatment, Know All About This Phenomenon
    img
    Google Trends Google Trends
    horoscope today
    5000+K+ searches
    cams share price
    500+K+ searches
    cuet.nta.nic.in 2025
    500+K+ searches
    rihanna
    500+K+ searches
    taimoor nagar delhi
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    horoscope today
    5000+K+ searches
    cams share price
    500+K+ searches
    cuet.nta.nic.in 2025
    500+K+ searches
    rihanna
    500+K+ searches
    taimoor nagar delhi
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints

    India

    Entertainment

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel