Pope Francis' Easter Sunday 2020 Mass Live Streamed Online Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Breaking Age-Old Traditions (Watch Video)

Pope Francis (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pope Francis preached to cameras for the Easter Sunday mass breaking age-old tradition due to coronavirus lockdown. For the first time, the Easter Sunday messaged was live-streamed for people confined to their homes. Commemorating the resurrection of Jesus at the Easter Vigil celebration, Pope Francis preached about hope to a world living under the fear of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing Christians across countries, Pope Franci said, "Let us silence the cries of death! No more wars! May we stop the production and trade of weapons, since we need bread, not guns! Let abortion and the killing of innocent lives end! May the hearts of those who have enough be open to filling the empty hands of those who do not have the bare necessities." Coronavirus has affected 185 nations and territories. Easter Sunday 2020 Sermons: Preachings And Messages on Resurrection of Jesus to Share on the Holy Festival (Watch Videos)

The Pope entered the empty Vatican square in his white robe for a torch-lit Good Friday procession. Most of the customs and practices held ahead of Easter was cancelled this year. Pope Francis had begun Easter week celebrations in St Peter's Basilica with the company of a few priests. He had led the Palm Sunday Mass along with some priests. Pope Francis Starts Holy Week 2020 Traditions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; Check Full Holy Week Rites Schedule and Live Streaming Online Details in IST.

Pope Francis Celebrates Easter Sunday Mass:

Generally, the events leading to Easter attracts thousands of people to St Peter's Square. People hold olive and palm leaves as long processions are conducted. However, this year only two dozen people including a few aides and nuns were present. Last year, his Easter Sunday Mass and "Urbi et Orbi" had drawn 70,000 to Saint Peter's Square last year.

Francis himself has reportedly been tested twice for COVID-19 since coming following cold at the end of February. He told the Catholic newspapers that people across the world could try to spiritually escape their confinement through introspection. The Pope, "So: to be in lockdown, but yearning, with that memory that yearns and begets hope. This is what will help us escape our confinement."