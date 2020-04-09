Easter Sunday 2020 Sermons: Preachings And Messages on Resurrection of Jesus to Share on the Holy Festival (Watch Videos)

Preachings (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Christians across countries will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 10. Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Traditionally, the day is observed by following customs, rituals and various practices. People visit the church, offer prayers, listen to sermons and a list of festivities. However, Easter 2020 will not have to see any grandeur as world countries have declared coronavirus lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly disease. In the Vatican, the Pope delivers a message during the Easter Vigil Mass. Although congregations have been cancelled, Pope Francis has begun Easter week celebrations in St Peter's Basilica along with a few priests. As Easter Vigil will be held at Vatican Basilica by Pope Francis on Easter Sunday 2020, we bring to you Easter sermons and messages on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Pope Francis Starts Holy Week 2020 Traditions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; Check Full Holy Week Rites Schedule and Live Streaming Online Details in IST.

Every year, thousands of people gather at St. Peter's Square for the mass and hear the Pope's message. After the Easter mass, the Pope blesses ('Urbi et Orbi') people from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. While delivering the message, he often refers to global events, gives advises and teaches from the Bible. Although people won't be able to gather in large numbers this year, one can watch the live streamline online or their TV screens. Meanwhile, here is a list of past sermons by Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, bishops and priests.

Bishop Burbidge's Easter 2019 Message:

Pope Francis' Easter Sunday 2018 Message:

Easter Sunday Sermon on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ:

Pope Benedict XVI 2012 Easter Sunday Message:

Pope Francis Easter Sunday 2020 Message:

The Holy Week in the Vatican presided by the Pope witnesses observes Holy Week by following rituals and traditions. Pope Francis will end the Easter Sunday message at 2:30 pm with the “Urbi et Orbi” message and blessing,