Revenge Porn Charges Pressed Against Sheila Bynum-Coleman, Former Virginia House Candidate for Allegedly 'Disseminating Nude Photos of a Woman' at Workplace

A recent case of revenge porn amid US elections has grabbed major headlines around the world. Sheila Bynum-Coleman, who was a former candidate for a seat in Virginia's House of Delegates has been charged with "revenge porn" activities that after she allegedly "disseminated nude photos of a woman at her workplace". Sheila Bynum-Coleman was indicted on Monday in Henrico County on two misdemeanour counts, according to media reports. Bynum-Coleman has reportedly said she did not want to comment on these allegations as of now. As per Virginia laws, "disseminate photos or video of another person in a state of undress with the intent to coerce or intimidate" is illegal and Bynum-Coleman, in this case, obtained nude photos of the victim and showed them to the woman's supervisor at her workplace alleging that they were taken in work hours. Revenge Porn! Florida Woman Shared Ex-Boyfriend’s Penis Pictures Online and Asked for Money to Stop As Sextortion.

According to ABC News, Special prosecutor Robert Cerullo was appointed to handle the case. He said that Bynum-Coleman claimed that the nude photos were taken by the victim during work hours at company time. Althought, Bynum-Coleman's motive is unclear, Cerullo also alleged that Bynum-Coleman "posted copies of the nude photos to a stop sign near the woman's job", as per reports. 47-year-old Bynum-Coleman who is democrat, from Chesterfield lost to Republican Kirk Cox last year, who was a House Speaker at the time.

For those who do not know, Sheila Bynum-Coleman is a politician and a member of the Virginia Board for Contractors as well. She is also the first African-American woman to serve on the state’s Board for Contractors. She became the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017, but was defeated in the general election.