The internet has been shaken by the “Archita Phukan Viral Video Link” trend, a digital wildfire fuelled by sensational rumours, artificial intelligence and a profound breach of trust. What started as widespread speculation about an Assamese influencer’s supposed entry into the adult industry erupted into a full-blown scandal when explicit images and videos, falsely attributed to Archita, flooded social media. However, as police investigations unravelled, the shocking truth emerged: all the material was fabricated and disseminated by Phukan’s ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, who meticulously created a fake online persona, “Babydoll Archi,” using morphed images and AI-generated content. The calculated online assault not only exploited private moments from Phukan’s life but also illuminated the dark new reality of digital identity theft and AI-powered defamation, sparking urgent conversations about cyber safety, privacy, and the ethical responsibilities of internet users. Babydoll Archi Viral Videos Real or AI-Generated? Deepfake Horror Revealed, Archita Phukan’s Ex-Boyfriend Pratim Borah Behind Creating Fake Profile in Alleged Revenge Porn Plot.

Who Is Pratim Bora?

Phukan’s ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, is a resident of Tinsukia, Assam. With a background in mechanical engineering, Bora was recently arrested for creating and operating fake social media accounts impersonating Phukan, through which he circulated AI-generated explicit images and videos using her likeness without consent. In rage, following their breakup, he used advanced AI tools like Midjourney and OpenAI to create “deepfake” content, including fabricated images of Phukan with US adult star Kendra Lust. He monetised this material through various online channels. Bora’s actions, carried out over several weeks before he was traced and arrested, were aimed at defaming, harassing, and seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, sparking widespread concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in cyber harassment cases

Deepfake Drama and Discovery

Investigations revealed that “Babydoll Archi” was not just a stylised influencer, but an AI‑engineered deepfake. Pratim Bora morphed explicit images that falsely portrayed her in adult content, spreading them through fake social profiles. The persona earned credibility via AI-generated videos and a staged photo with Kendra Lust and used monetisation routes, including a subscription‑based page, reportedly grossing around ₹10 lakh

Legal Crackdown and Public Impact

Phukan’s family filed an FIR, triggering a swift cybercrime investigation that traced the AI‑fake content to Bora. He was arrested in Tinsukia on July 12, 2025, and remanded in custody under charges related to cyber harassment, defamation, invasion of privacy, and obscenity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. Authorities have seized his devices and financial records and warned the public against sharing or commenting on such deepfake material.

Broader Conversations on AI and Digital Ethics

This shocking episode has reignited national debates around deepfake technology, digital consent, and cyber defamation. Experts warn it exemplifies the urgent need for stronger legal frameworks, cyber literacy, and deeper discussions about sex education in India. As the incident shows, advanced AI tools are now dangerously accessible, capable of creating highly realistic content that can inflict profound reputational harm.

Why It Matters:

Ethical alarms: The incident exposes how AI-generated deepfakes can be weaponised for personal revenge and profit.

Legal gaps: It highlights shortcomings in current cyber laws and the need for stricter regulations governing AI-generated content.

Personal repercussions: For victims, the fallout includes severe emotional trauma and public defamation, underscoring a critical need for digital protection.

The “Babydoll Archi” saga is more than a sensational scandal; it’s a cautionary tale of a vulnerable digital era. As AI-generated manipulation grows more convincing and profitable, society must rally for stronger laws, better public awareness, and a commitment to protecting digital dignity.

