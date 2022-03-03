Moscow, March 3: Russia is charging ahead with its military operations in Ukraine defying global pressure. Meanwhile Russia, for the first since the invasion, reported its military casualties, saying nearly 500 of the Russian troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. While Ukraine claimed over 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

Ukraine said it would take part in the second round of talks with Moscow set for Thursday. Meanwhile, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In UNGC's emergency session demanding an immediate halt to the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops, the draft received over 140 countries showing support. While 35 countries, including India and Pakistan, abstained.

Russia captured the Black Sea port of Kherson, confirmed the Ukrainian authorities.

Check Tweet:

Russian forces said they had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson on Wednesday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for Kharkiv, the country's second-biggest city, and #Ukraine's president said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country - latest ▶️ https://t.co/n7RrPSlFaF pic.twitter.com/1obek7jKBV — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022

Roman Abramovich, a Russian businessman, and owner of Chelsea football club has announced to sell Premier League club. He said that the sales would be used to set up a foundation, which would then support the war victims in Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Roman Abramovich Confirms That He Is Ready To Sell Chelsea, Net Proceeds From Sale To Be Donated for War Victims.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the External Ministry has not received any information regarding the student being held hostages.

Tweet by MEA:

Our response to media queries regarding reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine ⬇️https://t.co/RaOFcV849D pic.twitter.com/fOlz5XsQsc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2022

Federation International Feline (FIFe) has imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia. The NGO, FIFe Executive Board, in a statement, said that it is "shocked and horrified" that the army of the "Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war." Russia-Ukraine War: FIFe Imposed Restrictions On Russian Cats in Response to Moscow's Military Operation in Ukraine.

Oil prices sped higher on Thursday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude topped $117 per barrel and is now up almost 20% on the week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).