Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea, has confirmed that he is ready to the English Premier League club. This comes after a lot of speculations about his ownership of the club amidst Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. The proceeds from the sales would be used to set up a foundation, which would then support the war victims in Ukraine.

See Chelsea's Statement:

Statement from Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2022

