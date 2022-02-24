After Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine, European Union leaders said that they will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting access of its banks to the European financial market and targeting "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine. “President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that the EU would hold him accountable.

See Tweet:

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions over 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine https://t.co/vnuoqXooM8pic.twitter.com/rKIznVV659 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2022

