Washington, January 14: United States President-elect Joe Biden has picked another Kashmiri born expert Sameera Fazili as a deputy director of the National Economic Council. The main aim of the council will be to improve manufacturing, innovation and domestic competition. Sameera Fazili was director of engagement for the community and economic development department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The Kashmir born expert also served in the Obama administration as a senior adviser at the NEC and at the Treasury Department. During his tenure at the Treasury department of the US, she spent time in the offices of Domestic Finance and International Affairs. Fazili had worked on the issues of domestic policy. Kashmir-Born Aisha Shah Named Partnerships Manager in US President-Elect Joe Biden's White House Digital Team.

Tweet by Jammu And Kashmir Congress Sevadal:

Congratulations To #SameeraFazili Kashmiri woman Sameera Fazili will be @JoeBiden Deputy Director of National Economic Council . pic.twitter.com/eLMS1B2EfO — J&K Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalJK) January 14, 2021

Before serving in the government, Fazili was a clinical lecturer at Yale Law School’s community and economic development clinic. Fazili, the mother of three children, is the second-generation American. She was born in Williamsville New York.

Apart from Fazili, Biden also appointed Nadiya Beckwith-Stanley as a special assistant to the president for budget and tax policy. Before joining the Biden transition team, Beckwith-Stanley was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom. Joe Biden's Inauguration Theme: 'America United' to Be Biden's Inaugural Theme on January 20.

Earlier on December 29, another Kashmiri origin lady Aisha Shah was as the partnerships manager for his White House Office of Digital Strategy by Biden. Shah had also held the position of partnership manager for the Biden campaign, before joining the museum, zoo and education organisation, the Smithsonian Institution, as an advancement specialist.

Notably, Biden will unveil his economic proposals at 7:15 pm (local time)from Wilmington, Delaware. He will take over at the next president of the US on January 20, while Kamala Harris will take charge as the next Vice-President of the country.

