Washington, September 29: Two senior US public health experts have raised concerns that White House adviser Scott Atlas is providing misleading or wrong information on the coronavirus pandemic to President Donald Trump, as per media reports.

According to a Reuters report, the US infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, while speaking to CNN on Monday said he was concerned that the information given by Atlas was “really taken either out of context or actually incorrect.” US Presidential Debate 2020: Five Issues on Top of Google Search Ahead of 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden Clash.

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared similar concerns. He was quoted saying, "Everything Atlas says is false." Scott Atlas, who joined the president's task force back in August. According to NBC Newyork report, before he joined as Trump's adviser, Atlas was a frequent guest on Fox News, where he pushed to reopen the country and his views aligned more closely with Trump's opinions during the health crisis.

