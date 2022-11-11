Mumbai, November 11: In what can be termed as justice granted, a sex worker who allegedly burnt alive an entire family was awarded eight years in jail. As per reports, the accused identified as Jenny Hayes (48) burnt the entire family alive while they were fast to sleep at their home. On Friday, the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia sentenced Hayes to 13 years in prison. The court also said that Hayes will have a non parole period of eight years.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused has already spent 709 days behind bars. Hayes was accused of killing Abbey Forrest (19), Inda Sohal (8) and their baby daughter Ivy. The accused set the entire family on fire leaving no chance of escaping the raging blaze that took place in December 2020. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

As per reports, Victoria's Office of Public Prosecutions had allegedly withdrew murder charges of Hayes as they were concerned that they would not be able to prove that she was a "cold blooded murderer". After the new came to light, deceased Abbey Forrest's parents were furious with the OPP's decision to withdraw the murder charges against Hayes.

Talking about how he felt about the OPP's decision, Abbey's father Alan Forrest said, "It's wrong. The justice system feels so unjust. I have lost everything, I have no say in what happens to Jenny Hayes. Even the court process seems to protect her, give her more choices, protecting her needs. What about us?."

The father was furious and also said that Hayes took away his family as he felt that they aren't getting justice. Reportedly, Hayes, who works as a sex worker was called to the place by Aakash, a friend of Sohal. The same night she set the entire family on ablaze. During the trial it was learned that Hayes set the house on fire after Aakash refused to pay her money for the 30-minute sex session. Alexander Pisarev Dies After 'Eating Poisonous Watermelon'! Russian MMA Fighter Passes Away in Sleep, Wife Being Treated for Suspected Food Poisoning.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Hollingworth said, "Lighting a fire in someone’s home is inherently dangerous and such crimes should be denounced. However, the impulsivity that comes from your personality disorder does reduce the relevance of general deterrence as a sentencing consideration."

However, the accused was awarded a rare rare plea when Justice Hollingworth said that there wasn't any evidence to confirm that Hayes knew someone was in the house when she set it on fire.

