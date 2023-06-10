Mogadishu, June 10: A huge blast went off at a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The police and witnesses said the blast targeted Mogadishu's Lido Beach restaurant, which is near some government security buildings, reports Xinhua news agency. Somalia Bomb Blast: Explosion Kills 22 Children Playing in Lower Shabelle.

"Explosions followed with gunshots could be heard from the beach area. There is an exchange of fire between al-Shabab fighters and hotel security," a police officer told Xinhua. Afghanistan Bomb Blast: Bombing in Badakhshan Province at Memorial Ceremony for Taliban Official Kills 11 People.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the latest attack.

