Colombo, May 6: The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend all Indian travelers from entering the country with immediate effect in an effort to curb the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant. Travel Ban Imposed by US President Joe Biden for People Coming From India Comes Into Effect.

In a statement, CAASL Additional Director General P. A. Jayakantha said the restrictions were applied until further notice following the guidelines received by the Health Ministry until the next evaluation, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper. He said the CAASL has directed all airlines to prevent disembarking Indian passengers. Australian Contingent To Travel To The Maldives Amid Travel Ban, Says Report.

The announcement comes as India is struggling to battle a second deadlier wave of the pandemic. As of Thursday, India's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 2,10,77,410 and 2,30,168, respectively. It has been 15 straight days that India has recorded more than three lakh cases daily, while the casualties have been over 3,000 deaths for nine consecutive days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).