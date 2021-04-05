New York, April 5: Over 10,000 Asian-Americans gathered in New York for a "Stop-Asian-Hate" rally.

The demonstrators on Sunday assembled at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, and marched to City Hall Park and across the Brooklyn Bridge before ending at Cadman Plaza, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local officials, victims of hate crimes and people from various ethnic communities participated in the event.

During the event, John Chan, convener of New York-based Asian American advocacy group the Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights (CAACR) and chairman of Asian-American Community Empowerment, lashed out at the inaction of the government in the face of rising anti-Asian hate crimes in New York.

Decrying the government's silence on Asian hate crimes, Chan encouraged Asian-Americans to get registered and cast their votes.

"We're not begging for respect. We should unite together and make our own decision," said Chan, adding that too many people now are afraid of walking out of their homes.

He also appealed to the federal government to designate April 4 the "Stop Hate Day".

A couple of anti-Asian hate and violence cases were reported in New York last week despite continuous denouncement of such crimes.

Organisers of the rally urged the government to track cases and data on hate crimes, give top priority to the issue, and crack down on hate speeches and actions.

New Yorkers have held more than 10 rallies since the shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, in which six Asians were killed.

