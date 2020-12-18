Stockholm, December 18: Sweden on Friday recommended face masks at peak times on public transport amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven made the announcement. It is for the first time that the European country recommended the used of face masks.

Last week, Sweden also introduced new and tougher restrictions after the rise in coronavirus cases. The Swedish government announced 10 pm alcohol curfew. The government also limited public gatherings to eight people. Notably, Sweden is among the few countries, which has not imposed impose a lockdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia of Sweden Contract Coronavirus, Swedish Royal Couple Go Into Isolation.

Sweden has also tasked two authorities -- the Public Health Agency and the Civil Contingencies Agency -- with organising a mass SMS campaign, with messages urging the public to follow the official recommendations to control coronavirus, Xinhua news agency. Sweden's four biggest telecom operators will be assisting the government in the effort. When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End? What’s the Status of Coronavirus Vaccine and Drug? Here Are All FAQs Answered!

Meanwhile, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has slammed the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it has failed to prevent the rising number of cases, as well as deaths. The King also said he felt for the families who were unable to bid farewell to their dying relatives, calling the experience "heavy and traumatic".

Till now, over 357,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in this European country, while close to 7,900 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Sweden will start vaccinating high-risk groups between December 27 and 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).