Taipei, December 22: Taiwan has reported its first locally-transmitted case of coronavirus (COVID-19) since April. The new COVID-19 infection detected in Taiwan ended what was the world’s longest stretch without a domestic infection. Taiwan had not reported a single domestic COVID-19 case since April 12. A pilot from New Zealand, is being blamed for infecting two people in Taiwan - a female Taiwanese pilot and a Japanese national. Taiwan's Long-range Radar System Set to Play Key Role Against Chinese Attacks.

According to reports, the New Zealander showed symptoms of cough while flying a US-bound flight on December 12. He wasn't wearing a face mask in the cockpit, reports said. He later tested positive for COVID-19. The female Taiwanese pilot who was with him on the flight is believed to have been infected by him. She tested positive for coronavirus on December 18. Delhi: Five Flyers from UK Test COVID-19 Positive Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Strain.

A Japanese member of the same flight crew also believed to be infected by the New Zealand national tested positive on December 20. Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pilot had failed to "truthfully declare" his contacts and activities to authorities once he had been confirmed as a carrier. He had visited several establishments including a department store.

The local epidemic monitoring agency has identified 89 people who came in contact with the infected and is testing them. The third domestic case reported on December 20 was an Indonesian national who had been to Taiwan for work on December 3 and tested positive after ending his quarantine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).