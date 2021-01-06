New York, January 6: The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI has started an investigation into a threat of attack on the US Capitol building heard by air traffic controllers in New York. The person behind the message has threatened to fly a plane into the US Capitol building on Wednesday as a retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). 'Trump Was Briefed About China Bribing Non-state Actors to Attack US Forces in Afghanistan'.

Soleimani, 63, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi, were killed on January 3, 2020, in a US airstrike that targeted their convoy near the Baghdad International Airport. "We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged," the unknown person has threatened. The threat coincides with the one-year anniversary of Soleimani's death. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Arrested in Pakistan, US Welcomes Arrest of 26/11 Attack Mastermind and LeT Commander.

According to CBS News, the US government does not believe the warning of an attack on the Capitol building is credible, but, it is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies. Air traffic controllers were told to report immediately any threat or plane diverting from its flight trajectory, the CBS News reported. Multiple sources also told CNN that the threat did not appear credible.

Ahead of the first death anniversary of Qasem Soleimani, Iran said that it will not rest until the assassins were brought to justice. "The US violated international law and the UN Charter in clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty. Iran will not give up until the authorities bring this action to justice," Xinhua news agency quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying on January 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).