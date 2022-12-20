Mumbai, December 20: In a bizarre incident, a woman has come up with her own unique way in order to get over her break-up and has become viral for the same. As per reports, the woman used a an unusual ritual in order to get her body rid of her ex. Reportedly, the woman identified as Lakisha Corbett performed a "womb cleansing ritual" in order to make her body ready for a new man.

According to a report in Daily Star, Corbett, a yoga teacher has gone viral since sharing the bizarre "womb cleansing ritual" on social media. Interestingly, the video has garnered over 3,60,000 likes. The video shows Corbett sitting on the floor with her back to the wall. Furthermore, the video shows her legs spread as she seems to meditate. Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

Surprisingly, the video also shows the yoga teacher dragging and shaking as her moves out from her crotch and away from her. The video appears to show the woman expelling her ex from her body in what she terms as her "womb cleansing ceremony". "And now its time to clear him from your womb", the woman can be heard saying.

After the video was shared on TikTok, user were left divided whether the so-called "womb cleansing ritual" actually works. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "At this point, nothing else working let me try this," while a second user wrote, "Why is this funny but I feel like I need to do it." A third user quickly commented, "Girl, this is insane." Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

Some users also slammed Corbett with one user saying, "This has to be satire," while another stating, "Girl that's not gonna fix your pH balance." In another video, Corbett shared two yoga poses which she said will help to heal a broken heart. The video also shows her claiming that "happiness is available whenever you’re ready".

