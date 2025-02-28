Ankara, February 28: A new draft law in Turkiye has sparked widespread concern among LGBTQ+ rights groups, proposing severe penalties for those involved in same-sex marriage ceremonies and the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights. The legislation, currently under review by the Turkish government, could result in prison sentences for individuals conducting same-sex marriages or publicly advocating for non-heteronormative identities. Additionally, the bill seeks to redefine “biological sex” in legal terms and introduce more stringent restrictions on gender reassignment procedures.

As per the Middle East Eye report, the draft legislation is seen as a direct assault on LGBTQ+ rights in Turkiye, with potential implications for decades of activism and legal protections. The bill proposes that anyone who conducts same-sex marriage ceremonies could face imprisonment from one and a half to four years. Furthermore, it mandates harsh penalties for those who encourage, praise, or promote attitudes contrary to biological sex and public morality, escalating fears within the LGBTQ+ community about increasing state-sponsored repression. Best Cities to Visit in Turkey: From Sinop to Afyonkarahisar, Turkiye Announces Its List of Top-10 Happiest Cities.

The draft law also introduces stricter measures regarding gender reassignment, raising the minimum age for undergoing gender-affirming procedures from 18 to 21. In addition, the process of changing gender on official documents would become more cumbersome, restricting individuals' ability to express their true identity legally. These provisions are seen by critics as part of a broader government strategy to marginalise and silence the LGBTQ+ population in Turkiye. Turkey Fire: 76 Killed, Over 50 Injured As Fire Breaks Out in Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Northwestern Turkey.

According to LGBTQ+ campaigners, the proposed legislation could mark the end of nearly 40 years of organised LGBTQ+ activism in Turkiye. As noted by Damla Umut Uzun of Kaos GL, if enacted, this law could lead to the closure of LGBTQ+ organisations and the arrest of activists. With the growing crackdown on dissent, including the detention of pro-LGBTQ+ journalists, activists fear that the bill will deepen the climate of fear and repression, stifling any efforts to challenge the government's narrow definition of family and societal values.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).