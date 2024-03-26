London, March 26: In a shocking incident in the United Kingdom, a bus driver was allegedly caught in a sex act near a double-decker in Sprowston Norfolk. The alleged incident came to light when the bus driver's "safe sex" act was busted after he was caught with his pants down while still wearing a hi-vis. Notably, the First bus driver was still wearing his high-visibility jacket when he was caught in the sex act.

Reportedly, the bus driver was caught receiving oral sex next to a vehicle. The alleged incident took place on Friday night, March 22, at Atlantic Avenue in Sprowston, Norfolk. Surprisingly, the incident came to light when an unknown person shared a photo of the incident on Facebook. Couple Caught on Camera Engaging in Oral Sex in Public Park in Colombia's Bogota.

Norfolk Police Issues Statement in Connection with the Incident

Police are aware of an incident of outraging public decency in Sprowston after an image was circulated on social media over the weekend. Officers are keen to speak to the person who took the photo as a key witness. More details here: https://t.co/zNPPe8iGlU pic.twitter.com/xFQ5KybVBs — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 25, 2024

The picture by the anonymous user captured the alleged incident on camera. After the incident came to light, the police launched a probe and are investigating the case as an offence of outraging public decency. A Norfolk Police spokesperson said that they were aware of an incident of outraging public decency in Sprowston.

The Viral Picture Shared on Facebook:

The viral picture shows the bus driver standing next to a vehicle as he receives what appears to oral sex. Meanwhile, a spokesman of FirstGroup East of England said that the matter was under investigation. It must be noted that the bus driver is not the only person to have been caught in a sex act. UK Woman Unable to Have Sex After Vaginal Mesh Surgery Goes ‘Very Wrong’, Husband Urinates Blood Following Intercourse Attempt.

Recently, a woman who was feeling frisky in Bogota, Colombia, was also caught giving oral sex to a person in a public park.

