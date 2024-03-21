Bogota, March 21: In a shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, a couple was caught on camera engaging in oral sex in a public park in Bogota, Colombia. The couple, who were seated under a tree in broad daylight, continued their sex act despite the presence of passersby.

DailyStar reported that the incident, which occurred last Friday (March 15), was filmed from a nearby building. The couple quickly left the scene after they finished their sex act. 'Nude' Cruise: From Having Sex Onboard to the 'Golden Rule', Everything You Need To Know About the Viral Clothing-Optional Voyage.

The incident has led to a wave of criticism from locals, with one questioning the couple’s audacity to perform such acts in parks, while another commented on their lack of shame. Sex Outside Colombia Airport: Frisky Couple Caught on Camera Engaging in Sex Act on Road in Bucaramanga.

The incident has also sparked humor, with one local jokingly asking if motels were too expensive.

It remains unclear whether the police are investigating the incident. However, it should be noted that in Colombia, anyone convicted of performing sex acts in public can face fines of up to COP 618,000.

This incident follows another recent event that left residents outraged when a woman and two men were caught on camera performing Threesome in public, in full view of a children’s park in Medellín, Colombia. The video shows the woman engaging in sex act with both men in a wooded area next to a sandy football pitch frequently visited by children.

The incident, which occurred on Maundy Thursday, a Holy Day in many Latin countries, has been widely condemned by local residents for its obscenity and proximity to children’s play areas.

