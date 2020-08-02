London, August 2: The United Kingdom is expected to witness a 10-day long heatwave due to "African heat flare", according to the weather forecast. The heatwave forecast came after Britain saw its hottest day of the year so far on Friday when temperatures soared to over 37C in the south of England. Weather charts appeared blood-red as extreme heat is likely to sweep Britain, according to local media reports.

Temperature is expected to rise from August 5, according to the forecasters. Weather maps by Netweather and WXCharts show much of England turn dark red from August 5. By August 6, the mercury is set to rise even further as the high temperatures become more widespread across the UK. On August 7, parts of the UK could see a whopping 32C. A 700 mile-wide 'African heat flare' is set to cross the UK on August 7. After Canada, Britain Rejects Khalistani Extremist Group’s Idea of ‘Punjab Referendum 2020’.

During the coming week, parts of England and Wales are likely to see the mercury near 30C, while Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to remain in the low 20s. The temperature will start dipping from Sunday onwards in the south of England.

"There are increasing signs that many parts will become drier, brighter and very warm towards the end of next week with the possibility of hot conditions developing again in southeastern areas," the Met office said. "Somewhat cooler conditions may follow from the west over the weekend, perhaps preceded by showers or thunderstorms," it added.

