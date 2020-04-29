UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Fiancee Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 29: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy" at a London hospital earlier this morning". The couple had announced at the end of February that Carrie was pregnant and they got engaged. The couple's spokesperson announced that both mother and baby are doing very well.

Last month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tested positive for Coronavirus. Soon after that, there were reports that Carrie Symonds has left couple's Downing Street house and was self-isolating with their dog Dylan. Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted on Twitter: "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!" Boris Johnson's Pregnant Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Had Been Staying Above His Coronavirus War Room, Pics of Couple Spotted Together Last Week Raise Concerns After UK PM Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Here's what Matt Hancock tweeted:

So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy! — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2020

On March 27, Boris Johnson took to Twitter and said that he had developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. But the 55-year-old leader continued working in isolation and leading the government amid the coronavirus outbreak. He was later shifted to ICU after developing symptoms of the infection still after 10 days. However, Boris returned to his official London residence on Sunday after spending more than two weeks recovering from a coronavirus infection. He resumed his official duties from Monday. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds is a senior advisor to an ocean conservation charity, Oceana.