Boris Johnson's Pregnant Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Had Been Staying Above His Coronavirus War Room, Pics of Couple Spotted Together Last Week Raise Concerns After UK PM Tested COVID-19 Positive

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been tested positive for Coronavirus. His 32-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds who is now pregnant has been living above Boris Johnson’s coronavirus ‘war rooms’ in No.11 Downing Street, Westminster. As the couple were staying together, it has raised concerns about Symonds' health. Reportedly, she has only been going to walk her dog Dylan in nearby St James' Park but was spotted with Johnson the last week. Reportedly, she has cancelled her birthday party also. Carrie Symonds grew up in East Sheen, southwest London, and attended the private girls’ school Godolphin and Latymer in nearby Hammersmith. Boris Johnson, United Kingdom PM, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Johnson in a video on social media said that he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including temperature and cough. He is self-isolating in Downing Street but said he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus". Johnson was last seen on Thursday night outside No 10 clapping as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff. However, tweets inquiring about Symonds' health is being shared widely on social media. UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Britons to Use Video Calls to Celebrate ‘Mothering Sunday’ as COVID-19 Accelerates.

In a video on his Twitter account, the 55-year-old said, "I'm working from home and self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do. But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight-back against coronavirus. I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff."

Watch The Video Below:

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The PM's staff has also been living in the offices of Downing Street. According to The Sun, an insider at No10’s war rooms described Britain’s coronavirus battles as an "a race against time". We hope Boris Johnson recovers quickly and that Symonds is taking good of her health and stays healthy.