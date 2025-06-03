UK Prison Guard Megann Gibson Faces Jail for Having Phone Sex With Inmate, Texting His Mother Over 900 Times to Maintain Illicit Relationship

UK prison officer Megann Gibson faces jail for engaging in phone sex with an inmate and sending over 900 texts to his mother to continue their illegal relationship behind bars.

World Team Latestly| Jun 03, 2025 08:09 AM IST
UK Prison Guard Megann Gibson Faces Jail for Having Phone Sex With Inmate, Texting His Mother Over 900 Times to Maintain Illicit Relationship
Representative image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mumbai, June 3: After confessing to having an extramarital affair with a male prisoner, a female guard in the United Kingdom faces jail time. To maintain the relationship, Megann Gibson, 26, was charged with having phone sex with the inmate and sending his mother more than 900 messages. Leeds Crown Court in West Yorkshire heard the case.

In addition to communicating with the inmate inappropriately, prosecutors disclosed that Gibson gave him access to restricted areas of HM Prison Wealstun, where she was employed. She even made the effort to go to his house. An investigation into her behaviour at the facility revealed what she had done. UK Shocker: Student Dies Using Two to Three 'Big Bottles' of Laughing Gas Everyday.

Gibson entered a guilty plea to charges of cannabis possession and public office misconduct. It was mentioned during the court hearing that at the time of the offence, she was receiving mental health evaluations for issues like PTSD, which was connected to a past relationship. The judge cautioned that the charges are serious and that she is likely to receive a prison sentence, even though she was released on unconditional bail. UK Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly in Bad Mood Due to ‘Periods’ Stabs 2 Teachers, Student With Father’s Fishing Knife in Carmarthenshire.

A troubling trend in the UK prison system exacerbates this case. At least 29 female guards have lost their jobs in the last three years as a result of having inappropriate relationships with inmates; this is a significant increase from the nine cases that occurred between 2017 and 2019.

 

Tags:
    Tags:
    Editor's Choice

