London, December 14: A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder after he went on a shooting spree, killing a 42-year-old woman and injuring two others. On Tuesday, December 5, Lianne Gordon was fatally shot in the head while trying to protect her family, heard the Old Bailey. The incident reportedly occurred near Vine Close in East London.

The Sun reported that the teen had gone to the shooting scene wearing a balaclava and rode a bicycle. The accused whose name has been withheld allegedly carried a (0.4in) self-loading pistol when he came to the shooting scene. The Old Bailey during the trial was informed that the accused allegedly first opened fire on 20-year-old Amani Adams-McGuire and a 16-year-old boy. UK Shooting: 42-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Wounded in Gun Attack in Hackney; Police Launch Probe.

Following this, he tried to gain entry into Lianne's residence by forcefully kicking and ramming the door with his shoulder. Prosecutor Louise Oakley told the court that Lianne Gordon made every effort to secure the door to safeguard her family from the miscreant.

However, she was unable to hold the door as the accused repeatedly banged it and tried to force his way inside. Suddenly, "he discharged the firearm, and the bullet struck Lianne Gordon in the head", Louise Oakley added. After the incident the accused ran away from the spot. UK Shooting: Shots Fired at Wedding Party With Over 100 Guests at Gujarati Association in Wolverhampton. Lianne was declared dead on the spot and the injured were taken to hospital. Law enforcement confirmed that the accused and the victim didn't have familial relations but are thought to have been acquainted with each other. The accused was detained on Friday, December 8 by the police. The teenager appeared before the Old Bailey virtually on Wednesday for preliminary hearing. The accused has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is additional facing charges of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life, as well as possessing crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute. The defendant has been placed in youth detention housing in anticipation of a plea hearing scheduled for March 8.

