UK Shooting: 42-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Wounded in Gun Attack in Hackney; Police Launch Probe

A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 42-year old woman died and a teen and a young man was found wounded in a shooting in East London's Hackney.

A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 42-year old woman died and a teen and a young man was found wounded in a shooting in East London's Hackney. The incident reportedly took place at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 5. According to The Independent, police found three bodies on Vine Road with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting incident. The woman whose identity has not been revealed reportedly died at the scene, while the 16-year-old boy and the 20-year-old man were rushed to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation and more details  related to the matter are awaited. No arrests have been made so far. UK Shooting: Shots Fired at Wedding Party With Over 100 Guests at Gujarati Association in Wolverhampton.

Woman Killed, Two Injured in Shooting in East London:

A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 42-year old woman died and a teen and a young man was found wounded in a shooting in East London's Hackney. The incident reportedly took place at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 5. According to The Independent, police found three bodies on Vine Road with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting incident. The woman whose identity has not been revealed reportedly died at the scene, while the 16-year-old boy and the 20-year-old man were rushed to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation and more details  related to the matter are awaited. No arrests have been made so far. UK Shooting: Shots Fired at Wedding Party With Over 100 Guests at Gujarati Association in Wolverhampton.

Currency Price Change

