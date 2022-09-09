Kiev, September 9: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here to discuss American assistance for the war-torn nation. In a statement, Ukraine's presidential press service said that during the talks in Kiev on Thursday, the parties talked about US financial, economic and military aid, in particular, the security assistance of $675 million announced by American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Blinken said: "Russia has failed to break Ukraine's will or our collective resolve, and Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are leading the fight for freedom. "The US will continue to support Ukraine's valiant defence of its secure, democratic, and prosperous future." Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls for Russian Withdrawal From Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

On his part, Zelensky thanked the US government for its decision to provide Ukraine with $6 billion in grant aid, which comprises $3 billion in security assistance and $3 billion in financial support earmarked through the World Bank.

Speaking about military assistance from the US, the President said that American weapons, especially the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, have strengthened Ukraine's positions in the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky and Blinken also discussed the prospects of increasing defence support for Ukraine and the launch of the Lend-Lease program. Blinken arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for his second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24.

