Mumbai, April 30: A 26-year-old man was reportedly arrested for allegedly carrying a titanium weapon with himself. Reportedly, the passenger was arrested for carrying the titanium weapon known as "Vampire Straw". The man is said to have carried the "Vampire Straw" through the security check at Boston's Logan International Airport.

According to a report in Independent.Co.UK, local authorities in Massachusetts confiscated the "vampire straw" after the 26-year-old passenger tried to carry it through the security check by concealing it in his carry-on luggage. After the incident, Transportation Security Administrator Dan Velez took to social media and shared a picture of the titanium weapon "vampire straw". US Woman Bites and Punches Arkansas Airport Security Officials After They Take Away Her Apple Juice, Arrested.

This Is a Vampire Straw

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

What Is a 'Vampire Straw'?

The "vampire straw" resembles a dagger and can be used in wrongful ways. "This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags," Velez said in his post. He also said that the passenger was later arrested on state charges. The arrested passenger has been identified as Arman Achuthan Nair, a resident of Chicago. He has been charged with carrying dangerous weapons.

The "vampire straw" was discovered in Nair's backpack. According to the website of knife merchant Szaboinc.com, drinking straws are also referred to as a "weapon". As per the website, the "vampire straw" has been "designed for self-defense" and is super tough and long enough in order to be used like a dagger. US Teacher Asks Students To Write Their Own Obituaries Ahead of Active Shooter Drill, Gets Fired Hours Later.

"Its chiselled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials," the website stated. Interestingly, the "vampire straw", which is made to drink any thick shake or smoothie effortlessly costs $85 (Rs 6,900). Speaking about Nair's smartness, Velez said that the accused had "artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws" in his carry-on luggage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).