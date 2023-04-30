Delhi, April 30: A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arkansas after a dispute over apple juice in what the authorities termed as an “unprovoked physical attack.” TSA officials said Makiah Coleman, 19, allegedly attacked the officers as she was going through airport security on Tuesday morning.

NDTV reported that Coleman became upset after TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was going through security because large amounts of liquids aren’t allowed, court documents revealed. Coleman reportedly was ranting as she tried to retrieve the juice from a disposal bin but was pushed away by a TSA agent.

Coleman then scuffled with other officers, allegedly biting one agent, punching and elbowing another in the head, and grabbing the ponytail of a third. Phoenix police arrived on the scene within few minutes and arrested Coleman. US Teacher Asks Students To Write Their Own Obituaries Ahead of Active Shooter Drill, Gets Fired Hours Later.

Coleman now faces a number of misdemeanour assault charges, one count of criminal damage and a low ow-level felony count of aggravated assault and was being held on a $4,500 bond. US Man Found Dead Inside Jail Cell in Atlanta After Being ‘Eaten Alive By Insects’, Probe Launched.

Two agents were taken to hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries but have since been released, informed TSA officials.

Meanwhile, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers termed the incident unfortunate and called it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack". Dankers further said the incident caused the closure of the checkpoint, forcing about 450 travellers to go to another checkpoint for their security screening.

