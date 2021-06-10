Virginia, June 10: Virginia Tech footballer Isimemen Etute beat a man to death after he discovered that the victim he met on online was not a woman. Etute was charged with murder of second-degree murder on June 2. The incident took place in May. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jerry Smith. The accused is a member of Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class. USA Executes Convict Brandon Bernard For Murder & Carjacking Committed 20 Years Ago.

Etute was immediately suspended after he was charged with murder. The 18-year0old accused confessed his crime to the police. According to reports, Etute met matched with a person named "Angie" on Tinder, thinking him to be a woman. They had oral sex in aril. A month later, when Etute went back to Smith's place for sexual activity, he discovered that "Angie" was a man. Egypt: Engineer Kills 25-Year Old Pregnant Wife Over Her 'Intimate' Relationship With Lover.

In anger, Etute, attacked Smith. The accused reportedly punched him several times in the face. He then stomped on the victim. Smith was found dead in his apartment two days after the incident, His teeth were missing. According to Foxnews, Etute was granted a USD 75,000 bond at the hearing on Wednesday. He was alos allowed to live with his family in Virginia Beach. Etute's trial will now begin in September this year.

Etute joined Virginia Tech last year in July. He was the 29th-ranked recruit. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case. Virginia Tech in a statement, said it would assist police in the investigation.

