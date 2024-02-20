New York, February 20: The 57-year-old man who was taken into custody following reports that he shot and killed a couple at a pub in Wisconsin, United States, has confessed that he killed them in order to steal less than $150 from the cash drawer. The New York Post reported that authorities accused Thomas Routt Jr, a convicted criminal, with two charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of Gina Weingart, 37, and her husband Emerson Weingart, 33. A little after midnight on February 1, the couple was shot and killed at Gina's workplace, the Sports Page Bar.

The 57-year-old allegedly stole $120 to $140 from a cash drawer before driving his car to his residence, according to the police.

According to a report that cited an eyewitness, Routt played video game inside the pub for almost thirty minutes before taking out his gun and telling the couple and a third person to stay still. According to the eyewitness and the police, Routt pulled a revolver, aimed it at Gina, the barmaid, and gave them the command to stay still. The witness claimed that as soon as they automatically stood up from their barstool, Routt brandished a revolver at them and gave them the command to remain still. The witness fled the pub and contacted the police as the 57-year-old started shooting.

Routt was on parole for arson when he was taken into custody by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office on February 4. He was placed under Department of Corrections detention. "Routt subsequently admitted to shooting both Emerson and Gina Weingart and following the eyewitness out the back door and shooting at the eyewitness as they fled," according to the Police. In addition, he is charged with one count each of armed robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, and attempted first-degree intentional murder.

