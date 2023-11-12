Tehran, November 12: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has slammed the US for supporting Israeli "war crimes" against the Gaza Strip, according to a statement published on the website of his office. He made the remarks on Saturday in an address to reporters before leaving for Saudi Arabia to attend a summit of the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh on Palestine's issue. Raisi noted that while the US claimed that "they do not seek to widen the scopes of the conflict" in Gaza, "they are supplying the fuel for Israel's war machine. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Kills Hamas Commander Who ‘Prevented 1,000 Palestinians From Evacuating Gaza Hospital’

Pointing out that the Israeli attacks on Gaza are clear instances of "war crimes," Raisi stressed that the world should know the US "is sponsoring and supporting Israeli crimes against the oppressed nation". Attending the joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh marks the Iranian President's first visit to Saudi Arabia since the two countries reached a landmark deal to normalise relations in March, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Rally Kicks Off in UK To Show Anger Against Israeli Aggression in Gaza (Watch Video)

Israel struck Gaza in retaliation for a cross-border Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7. The month-long conflict has so far led to the deaths of more than 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).