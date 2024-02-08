Washington, February 8: The US central command (CENTCOM) has said that it killed a a senior commander with the Iran-backed militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq, allegedly involved in planning attacks on American bases overseas.

The commander was killed during a strike that took place around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the CENTCOM. "The US will continue to take necessary action to protect our people," CENTCOM said in a statement. Iran Begins Building Four More Nuclear Power Plants, Says Report.

"We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces' safety," it said. It said there were no civilian casualties or collateral damage from the strike.

The strike blasted a car in a busy intersection of a region in eastern Baghdad, resulting in the death of the militia commander and two other Kataib Hezbollah officials, according to US media reports. The slain commander was identified as "Abu Bakr" al-Saadi. US Strikes Iraq: United States Carries Out Drone Strike in Baghdad, Three Kataeb Hezbollah Members Including Commander Killed.

The strike is the latest US military action against Iran-backed militia groups and the first attack in Iraq since Washington hit more than 85 targets last week across Iraq and Syria in response to the death of three American troops in Jordan in late January, which the Biden administration said was carried out by Iranian proxies, The Hill reported.

US drone strike kills Iran-aligned militia leader in Baghdad. Slap chopped. Remnants of the missile at the site show that a Hellfire R9X was likely used for the strike. A leader of Kataib Hezbollah and two of his guards were in a vehicle when it was targeted in the east of the… pic.twitter.com/geUn8GnVFv — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) February 8, 2024

Some B-1 bombers carried out the strikes last week targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militia groups. While the US action was meant to deter more aggression, the Iranian proxies have continued attacking American and allied bases in the region, reports claimed.

Footage from Baghdad suggests the US drone strike that killed 3 people with Kataib Hezbollah hit precisely the car they were traveling in, on a busy Baghdad street, but caused no other damage. CENTCOM says no collateral damage or casualties pic.twitter.com/a6zWmT5ov1 — Liz Sly (@LizSly) February 7, 2024

The US has officially held the Islamic Resistance in Iraq accountable for the deadly attack in Jordan when a drone laded with missiles killed three US troops. But the Pentagon suggested that Kataib Hezbollah may have been behind the attack, with deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh saying the attack had the “footprints” of the militia group.

Since the Jordan attack, Kataib Hezbollah suspended military operations against American forces in Iraq to avoid embarrassment to the Iraqi government, reports claimed but lacked verification.

