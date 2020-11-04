Washington, November 4: President Donald Trump has won Texas. The results show that there was a neck to neck fight between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Texas has 38 Electoral College votes, second only to California’s 55. According to the Texas Tribune report, Trump’s margin over Biden marks the second-closest Texas race for the White House.

As per reports, a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Trump also clinched victory in the state of Florida, where 29 electoral college votes were up for grabs. Other swing states as well, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, have projected a lead for Trump as per the counting of votes so far. US Election Results 2020: Ballot Count Halted in Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? States Where Counting of Votes Stopped For The Night.

President Donald Trump early Wednesday said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to steal the election after rival Joe Biden also predicted victory.

Donald Trump Wins Texas

The presidential election battle appeared to be a close draw till the midnight in America, with President Donald Trump leading in several swing states, and Joe Biden cumulatively ahead in the vote count so far, according to the American media forecast.

Biden told supporters in nationally broadcast remarks delivered in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware that "We believe we are on track to win this election." Further adding, "It ain't over until every vote is counted."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).