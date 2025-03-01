Detroit, March 1: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her nine-year-old son and buried his body in a shallow grave in their backyard in Detroit, Michigan. The accused, Brandee Pierce, 41, allegedly smothered the child to death before fleeing to Georgia with her younger son. The crime came to light when the landlord discovered a small human foot protruding from the ground while preparing the house for new tenants. A court has now denied her bail as she faces multiple charges, including murder and child abuse.

The body of Zemar King was discovered on January 6 by a landlord preparing the property for new tenants. The landlord noticed a small human foot sticking out of the ground in the backyard and immediately alerted the authorities. Investigators later confirmed that the boy had been smothered to death on October 24. The police found that Pierce, who had abandoned the home with her younger son on November 6, was the main suspect. Michigan Shocker: Woman Kills 17-Year-Old Son Before His Birthday, Claims He Did Not Want To Turn 18; Arrested.

According to The Mirror report, Pierce had left Michigan for Georgia, where she was later tracked down by authorities. After being contacted by Brookhaven police, Detroit police arrested Pierce on January 10. She was extradited from Georgia to Michigan on January 12 to face charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse.US: Michigan Man Sets Fire to Ex-Girlfriend's Online Friend’s House Over Texts, Arrested.

At her court hearing, Pierce was denied bail due to the severity of the charges and her potential flight risk. Magistrate Delphia Burton highlighted that Pierce’s actions were particularly egregious, as she fled the state after the crime. The probable cause conference has been scheduled for March 7, followed by a preliminary examination on March 13.

