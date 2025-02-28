Michigan, February 28: A 39-year-old woman in US’ Michigan, Katie Lee, has been charged with murdering her teenage son, Austin Dean Pikaart, just a day before his 18th birthday. Authorities have charged her with open murder and resisting an officer after she allegedly attempted to mislead police by claiming her son wanted to die by suicide.

Police responded to a domestic incident at Lee’s home in Holland, Michigan, on February 21, where they found her holding a knife. Officers subdued her using a taser before discovering Austin’s body inside the apartment. US Shocker: Columbia Transgender Migrant Allegedly Stalks, Rapes Teenager Boy in New York City Bathroom; Arrested.

Lee made a chilling 911 call, telling the dispatcher she had been “trying for a while” to stop her son from breathing. She also allegedly claimed that both she and Austin had attempted suicide together by overdosing on medication. However, police allege that after Austin passed out, Lee used the knife to cut his throat and arm. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

According to WOOD, Lee told officers that her son did not want to turn 18 and had asked for her help to “stop breathing.” She allegedly wanted police to kill her so she could be with her son.

Austin’s online obituary described him as a kind-hearted, patient, and gentle soul who loved science, books, rollercoasters, video games, and fishing with his dad.

Katie Lee pleaded not guilty in court on February 24. Her bail bond was denied, and she is scheduled for her next court hearing on March 4. Authorities continue investigating the tragic incident.

