Texas, November 12: A woman in US’s Texas allegedly killed her 7-month-old baby and then started a GoFundMe to raise money for the infant's cremation, and creation of funerary jewellery "using his ashes,” according to authorities in Amarillo. 20-year-old Angel Lynn Marine Varner stands accused of one count of murder, according to Potter County jail records.

The woman was charged on Wednesday with "one count of murder" after she killed Jackson Knight Blackmon sometime early Monday morning. Then, she started a GoFundMe in honor of the child on Tuesday, reported Fox News.

First responders discovered the deceased infant at approximately 11:50 am on Monday after being summoned to a duplex shared by Varner, the baby's father, and two other roommates. A later autopsy determined that the infant died of blunt force trauma.

One of Varner's roommates, who was sleeping in the living room with her boyfriend, informed cops that the baby began crying around 2:30 that morning.

The mother allegedly got up and went to go get him. The roommate claimed to have heard a "thud" from the room before Varner went back to sleep.

After being confronted by Amarillo Police with autopsy results, Varner allegedly admitted to throwing the baby on the bed and wrapping him with two blankets. She then "applied pressure to his abdomen," she said, until he stopped crying.

Varner then disclosed that she threw the infant onto the floor. Despite realizing that the child had stopped breathing, she chose to go back to sleep instead of calling 911.

The day before allegedly admitting to killing her child, Varner reportedly set up a GoFundMe that suggested the boy’s death was a mystery.

"We are raising money for the funeral, memorial, and cremation of mine and Sean's baby boy. He was the light of our life and soon we will know what happened, she wrote on the GoFundMe page that she had launched the very next day.

She also expressed her intention to buy "a few jewellery items that has his ashes in them" so she could keep him "always" with her.

Meanwhile, the fundraiser has taken down the page created by her. “The fundraiser has been removed from the platform and all donors have been refunded," said a GoFundMe spokesperson. "The organizer did not receive any of the funds raised,” it added.

